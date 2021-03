Cartels Give Biden Another ‘Human Trafficker Of The Month’ Award

March 12, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—A group of cartel members presented Joe Biden with its prestigious "Human Trafficker of the Month" award today, marking the third month in a row the new president has received the award.

