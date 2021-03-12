Cuomo Invites All Accusers To Come Forward And Gather In New York Nursing Home
March 12, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee
ALBANY, NY—Governor Cuomo invited his accusers to come forward and gather in a New York nursing home today, saying he wants to face anyone who has allegations against him and make sure they are heard and "handled appropriately."
