Party That Screamed About Fascism For Last Four Years Cheers As Military Attacks Journalist

March 13, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

U.S.—According to sources, the party that screamed about the rise of fascism for the last four years has been cheering on the military for attacking a popular journalist.

