Surviving WW2 Veteran Recounts Harrowing Story Of The Lack Of Trans Representation On D-Day

March 13, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

LINCOLN, NE—One of the last surviving veterans who survived the D-Day invasion, Otto Bernard, opened up to reporters recently to tell his harrowing story of the bloody fight against entrenched German forces on Omaha Beach. According to Bernard, his terrifying experience was made even worse by a complete lack of trans representation among the soldiers.

