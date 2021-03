Brickbat: What Are They Smoking?

March 15, 2021 | by Ed Krayewski

The Chinese parliament is set to vote on a law that would ban actors who are caught doing drugs, even once, for life. "Actors inherently have a higher level of education, and they are idolized by young people. The bad impact of them using drugs is more severe, so the punishment for them using drugs should be harsher," said the bill's author, Zhu Lieyu.