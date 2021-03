In Edgy Grammys Performance, Fully Clothed Woman Sings Beautiful Song

March 15, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

LOS ANGELES, CA—Audiences were shocked at the 63rd Grammy Awards after watching an "audacious", "daring", and "edgy" performance by a fully clothed woman who sang a beautiful song.

