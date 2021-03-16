Stupid government – phobias and bans

March 16, 2021 | by TPOL Nathan

Stupidity to the point of insanity is increasingly a “occupational disease” of politicians – especially those elected to state legislatures. Consider this. It is not a joke from the Onion or the Babylon Bee. It is Oregon House Bill 3305:

I do not know how much of a chance there is that the Oregon legislature will pass this bill, but based on the stupidity and arrogance demonstrated by the State’s governor, she (Kate Brown) is very likely to sign it.

Just how do these people think that goods get delivered to the cities and towns of Oregon? One person laughingly suggested they might believe in sleds pulled by unicorns. Or perhaps telekinesis? Star Trek teleporters, anyone?

Too much stupid packed in one Legislature. Even for a State like Oregon. What is next?

Everywhere we look, we will find similar examples.

Increasingly, the arrogance of professional politicians AND government employees at all levels: local, state, tribal, and federal, is coupled with stupidity and a complete lack of understanding of the realities of life. As they gain more power over others, and as they believe their own propaganda more and more, the problem becomes clearer.

Although they CLAIM to believe in “science” or even “the science,” what they believe in -and indeed worship – is superstition, myth, and mystical pronouncements of wizards and priests in white coats. The likes of Fauci, Hawkings, Sagan, and more who are taught and firmly believe that they are the elite technocrats and modern workers of miracles.

And these politicians, like the other celebrities, lap it up.

We must recognize that, and protect ourselves against such nonsense. The only way to do that, with any hope of success? (And without crashing down what we laughingly call civilization around our ears?) Take away their power. Refuse to obey their edicts, whatever they call them. Constantly ridicule and reject their claims, their orders, and their fears.

Live free.