After Killing Abel, Cain Tells God That The True Culprit Was White Supremacy

March 17, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

WORLD—According to sources, Cain has killed his brother Abel to become the first murderer. In his defense, he claims white supremacy is actually to blame.

