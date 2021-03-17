Biden Suspected Of Contributing To Border Crisis By Hanging Signs Saying ‘Free Stuff, Come On In’

March 17, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

EL PASO, TX—Many are starting to call the migrant surge at the southern border a "crisis" as more people continue to arrive and detention centers overflow. It is currently unclear who caused this crisis, but some critics are suggesting it may have something to do with all the "Free Stuff, Come On In" signs Biden has been hanging on the side of the border wall.

