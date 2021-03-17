The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Unveils Ambitious Plan To Pay National Debt By Capturing A Leprechaun And Using His Gold

March 17, 2021   |   by The Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Amid concerns that the national debt may be spiraling out of control, Biden calmed fears in a statement that he has a plan to pay off the debt by capturing a leprechaun and stealing all his gold

