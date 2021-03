330 Million Americans Sue Cardi B For Psychological Damage

March 18, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

U.S.—A class-action lawsuit has been filed in federal court against Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for intense trauma and psychological damages following the pair's Grammys performance last weekend.

The post 330 Million Americans Sue Cardi B For Psychological Damage appeared first on The Babylon Bee.