9 Disasters From History That Were Actually Motivated By White Supremacy
March 18, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee
Every time something bad happens, we start thinking, "What was the real motivation here? Was this just a terrible tragedy, or was it really... [dramatic pause] ... WHITE SUPREMACY?" The answer of course, is almost always white supremacy, but we still have to ask.
The post 9 Disasters From History That Were Actually Motivated By White Supremacy appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments