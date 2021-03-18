The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

9 Disasters From History That Were Actually Motivated By White Supremacy

March 18, 2021   |   by The Babylon Bee

Every time something bad happens, we start thinking, "What was the real motivation here? Was this just a terrible tragedy, or was it really... [dramatic pause] ... WHITE SUPREMACY?" The answer of course, is almost always white supremacy, but we still have to ask. 

