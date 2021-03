Biden Shares His Secret To Keeping Calm In A Crisis: Senility

March 18, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—So far, the Biden administration has had a much different style than the previous administration, having milder reactions to events and creating less news. President Joe Biden recently shared that his secret to keeping calm during a crisis is senility.

The post Biden Shares His Secret To Keeping Calm In A Crisis: Senility appeared first on The Babylon Bee.