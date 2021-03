Happiest Place On Earth Bans All Expressions Of Happiness

March 19, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

ANAHEIM, CA—The "Happiest Place on Earth," Disneyland, is banning all expressions of joy and happiness at its park when it reopens in April, sources at Disney confirmed Friday.

