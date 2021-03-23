Biden – the shill-in-chief

March 23, 2021 | by TPOL Nathan

For many years, you probably heard the claim that anyone able to win election as President of the United States is unfit to actually serve. Well, to serve well: actually PERFORM the work in a satisfactory manner based on any reasonable standard.

Actually, history does support that claim, more often than not. And not just in the White House. Let us look at this a bit.

So, is Joseph Biden proving this to be the case? According to many people, yes. He appears to be little more than a talking head (in a mask?) who speaks whatever he is given to speak by the “staff” of handlers and controllers who have gathered around him.

“His people” don’t always do a good job of telling him what to say, and his gaffes are rapidly becoming legendary. And of course, he seems to wander off-script fairly often. But I think it is reasonable to say that Uncle Joe is little more than a shill.

Of course, I don’t use the traditional dictionary definition, for he is definitely not acting as a customer or client to delude people into buying some service or good, or into joining a crooked game to be fleeced. I like the second Free Dictionary definition: “1. One who poses as a satisfied customer or an enthusiastic gambler to dupe bystanders into participating in a swindle. 2. One who publicly promotes another’s cause, especially in an extravagant or misleading way.” This may be a “Western” definition, or a Southern and Western expression.

So just whose cause is Uncle Joe promoting? ” Kamala Harris, Biden’s “President” (his words, not mine), perhaps? Unlikely, but perhaps those who foisted her off on Biden’s handlers to have one of the most unpopular Democratic candidates for Prez in 2020 as his running mate.

As many have pointed out, Harris is not exactly a rabid Communist revolutionist, as her track record shows. But she may be a pretty good shill herself for the real puppetmasters.

And just who might those be? We may not be able to call call them out by name, It is likely that those we think of first: the Schumers, the Pelosis, the Newsoms, the De Blasios and Cuomos, the Gordons (Governor of Wyoming) and Cheneys, the Bushes and the like, may themselves just be shills. Front-men for the real powers-that-be.

But we can identify them by their characteristics. They are those who are greedy, for power and wealth. We don’t recognize anyone else (even their so-called peers and fellow powermongers) as really human. People who are willing, in the long run, to be parasites on the rest of humanity.

Again, we are not necessarily talking about the big names, the famous names of history and lore. They may not be Rothschilds or Gates or even Soros or Rockefeller. There may be other, shadowy figures behind them. Those who pull the strings, and those who cut and tie the strings on their puppets.

But we should not forget that there are many who are indeed nameless and not truly powerful themselves. But who follow those who are powerful and who are the highers-up in a truly nasty pyramid of power, wealth, greed, corruption, and more. People who have sold their souls and their lives for a bowl of pottage, to be able to be petty trustees or overseer. To be able to abuse and exercise their lust for inflicting pain on others. And living a life of relative luxury. The local political boss, the crooked alderman, the vicious cop or social services worker, the hidebound bureaucrat. Those who are willing to be subjugated for the opportunity to control still others.

Oddly enough, this is a rather common vicious circle. Those who control and abuse others are in turn abused and controlled by still others. But at the pinnacle of the heirarchy, the top dogs are just subject to, and victims, of petty tyrants. Perverted? Absolutely. And a constant theme throughout human history.

So how do we fight them? First and foremost, by refusing to be like them: exercising self-discipline which does NOT include finding and exercising ways to gain power over others. Even when we have the power and opportunity to do so. That is sometimes called meekness and humility. Secondly, by exposing those who are evil to the light of day. Revealing them for the nasty pieces of work that they are. This of course requires being able to recognize and identify them, and avoid falling under their influence. Especially in a way that is all too common today: accepting the (often-rich) wages of submission and cooperation for a season.

Liberty requires self-discipline. It requires a willingness to prioritize what we want, and what we “need.” We can at least influence our destiny, but only if we recognize what we face.

Uncle Joe and Aunt Kamala are NOT “THE Enemy” but they are enemies of liberty. If they go away, others will replace them. But we CAN work around them, as people like Harry Browne and Jeff Deist and Tom Knapp have pointed out for years. IF we are able to see the truth.