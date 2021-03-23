Brickbat: My Bad

March 23, 2021 | by Ed Krayewski

In Australia, Judge Salvatore Vasta jailed a man for 12 months during a routine property dispute between the man and his ex-wife. Vasta repeatedly accused the man of not divulging all of his financial information. The man kept insisting he had. Finally, Vasta jailed the man, who claims he contemplated suicide while locked up. The man is now suing Vasta, claiming the judge had no right to jail him without first finding he had violated a court order. Vasta admits he jailed the man "by error," believing another judge had previously found him guilty of violating a court order. But Vasta says he is protected from being sued by judicial immunity.