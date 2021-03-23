Jen Psaki Plays Morning Round Of Dodgeball To Prepare For Press Conference
March 23, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee
WASHINGTON, D.C.—White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has revealed her secret to how she so masterfully handles every White House press briefing. Her key to success comes from early morning sessions of playing dodgeball.
