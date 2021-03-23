Media Now Claims Shooter Was Factually Arab, But Morally White

March 23, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

BOULDER, CO—After 24 hours lamenting the scourge of white supremacy in America, new details revealed that an evil mass shooter was Arab. The media was able to retain their narrative, however, when further details emerged that in spite of being Arab, the shooter was morally white.

