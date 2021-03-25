Brickbat: Rue, Britannia

March 25, 2021 | by Ed Krayewski

In Scotland, the Aberdeen University Student's Association banned Elizabeth Heverin from all student union buildings, debates and activities for two weeks for using "discriminatory or racist language." Another student at the public university complained after Heverin said "Rule, Britannia," the title of an 18th-century patriotic song associated with the Royal Navy, during a debate on whether to renew a student union policy of not allowing military recruiters in its buildings or at its events.