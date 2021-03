Ganondorf Calls For Common-Sense Master Sword Control

March 25, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

HYRULE CASTLE—Politician and sword control activist Ganondorf once again made a plea to the people of Hyrule today, calling for common-sense Master Sword control.

