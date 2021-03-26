Episode 1325 Scott Adams: Biden’s Press Conference Scorecard, I Announce Identifying as Black, The Cargo Ship Genitalia, More
March 26, 2021 | by Scott Adams
Content:
- Ted Lieu “Rupars” the Drinking Bleach HOAX
- Dominion sues Fox News
- Rupert Murdoch may end electronic voting
- Review: President Biden’s press conference
- Biden’s North Korea strategy
- Identifying as Black
