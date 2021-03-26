Filibuster Conveniently Revealed To Be Racist The Moment It Stands In Way Of Dems’ Agenda

March 26, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON D.C.—In the daily list of brand new things suddenly thought to be racist, the Senate’s filibuster has been added, making it the 83,456,718,514th thing to recently be revealed as racist that no one gave even two thoughts about mere months ago.

The post Filibuster Conveniently Revealed To Be Racist The Moment It Stands In Way Of Dems' Agenda appeared first on The Babylon Bee.