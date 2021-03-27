Blockage Cleared, Ships Moving At Record Speed As Chick-Fil-A Workers Put In Charge Of Suez Canal

March 27, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

EGYPT—When massive shipping container vessel the Ever Given got stuck, authorities had no idea how they were going to free it and get traffic moving through the Suez Canal again. But then one of them had a great idea: he called a Chick-fil-A location in America to ask if they'd loan them a few drive-thru workers.

The post Blockage Cleared, Ships Moving At Record Speed As Chick-Fil-A Workers Put In Charge Of Suez Canal appeared first on The Babylon Bee.