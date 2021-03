Nike Factory Graciously Offers To House Unaccompanied Migrant Children

March 27, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

BEAVERTON, OR—Sneaker manufacturer Nike has graciously reached out to the Biden administration with an offer to house thousands of unaccompanied migrant children at their factories around the globe.

The post Nike Factory Graciously Offers To House Unaccompanied Migrant Children appeared first on The Babylon Bee.