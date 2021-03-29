WaPo: Biden will make 11 judicial nominations on Tuesday

March 29, 2021 | by Josh Blackman

The Washington Post reports that President Biden will make 11 judicial nominations on Tuesday.

First, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be nominated to replace Judge Garland on the D.C. Circuit. She is 50 years old

Second, Zahid N. Quraishi a magistrate judge in New Jersey, will be nominated to some district court. It is unclear which one, though I suspect the District of New Jersey, which has a massive backlog of cases. Quraishi attended Rutgers law school from 1997-2000. According to Law.com, he was born in July 1975, which would make him 44.

Third, Candace Jackson-Akiwumi will be nominated to the Seventh Circuit. She graduated Yale Law School in 2005 and graduated Princeton undergrad in 2000. I couldn't find an exact birthday, but she is probably in her early 40s.

Fourth, Tiffany Cunningham will be nominated to the Federal Circuit. She graduated Harvard Law School in 2001, and completed a degree at MIT in 1998. She is also probably in her early 40s.

Fifth, Magistrate Judge Deborah Boardman will be nominated to the District of Maryland. She graduated UVA Law in 2000. She is probably in her mid 40s.

Sixth, Judge Lydia Griggsby of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, will also be nominated to the District of Maryland. She is 53.

Seventh, D.C. Superior Court Judge Florence Y. Pan will be selected to fill Judge Brown Jackson's seat on the District Court. She is 54.

Eight, Julien Neals, a county counsel and acting Bergen County administrator, will be nominated to serve on the District of New Jersey. He was previously nominated by President Obama in 2015, but his nomination expired in 2017. He is about 55 years old.

Ninth, Regina Rodriguez will serve on the District of Colorado. President Obama previously nominated her in 2016, but her nomination expired. She is about 57.

Tenth, Margaret Strickland will be nominated to the District of New Mexico. She was admitted to the Bar circa 2006. She is probably in her early 40s.

Eleventh, Rupa Ranga Puttagunta will be selected for D.C. Superior Court (a territorial, non-Article III Court). She graduated from Ohio State College of Law in 2007 and from Vassar College in 2002. She is probably in her late 30s.

With the exception of Judge Brown Jackson, I am not familiar with these nominees. None of these seats will have blue slip problems. They are either in DC, or states with two Democratic senators.