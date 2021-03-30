Brickbat: Well, Schertz

March 30, 2021 | by Ed Krayewski

A Schertz, Texas, police detective will be given "employee coaching" after an investigation determined he provided false information to get a search warrant. Cpl. Chris Martinez told Guadalupe County Attorney David Wilborn that an informant had seen marijuana inside a home within the past 24 hours in a search warrant affidavit. Based on that, Wilborn approved a warrant request, and a judge signed the warrant. But Martinez had earlier told two employees of the county attorney's office that the informant had not seen any drugs. Martinez later admitted the information on the affidavit was false and blamed it on a "cut-and-paste error." The search found nearly 200 grams of marijuana brownies, but Wilborn says he cannot file any criminal charges because of the misinformation in the warrant.