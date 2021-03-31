In Push For Diversity, Military Canine Units To Give Equal Opportunities To Chihuahuas

March 31, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

LACKLAND AFB, TX—Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has directed all branches of the military to step up diversity efforts when it comes to working dogs in canine units. For the first time, the military-- which has always favored German Shepherds in the past-- will admit other breeds such as Chihuahuas and Pomeranians.

