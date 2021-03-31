Parents Disguising Kids As Illegal Immigrants So They Can Receive In-Person Teaching

March 31, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

SAN DIEGO, CA—Upon hearing that San Diego teachers were providing instruction to migrant children but not American citizens, many clever parents began disguising their kids as illegal immigrants in hopes that their kids could finally see the inside of a classroom.

