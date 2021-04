After Fun April Fools’ Day Of Telling Jokes, Babylon Bee To Return To Real News Tomorrow

April 1, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

JUPITER, FL—After a fun, prank-filled day of telling jokes at The Babylon Bee, the popular website announced they would be returning to real news tomorrow.

