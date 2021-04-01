The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Brickbat: Collective Guilt

April 1, 2021   |   by Ed Krayewski
Male students at Bauer College, a public school in Australia that serves grades seven to 12, were required to stand during a recent assembly and apologize to female classmates "for the behaviors of their gender that have hurt or offended girls and women," according to school President Jane Boyle, who says this took place at an assembly focusing on respect for women. Some parents say they are angry that their sons were forced to apologize for things they did not do. "In retrospect, while well-intended, we recognize that this part of the assembly was inappropriate," said Boyle.

