The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Episode 1331 Scott Adams: How I Become President, Mind Readers Send People to Jail, Infrastructure and More

April 1, 2021   |   by Scott Adams

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

  • Are Vaccination Passports racist?
  • Lester Holt says fairness is overrated
  • How I’d win the Presidency
  • Redesigning key American government systems
  • Matt Gaetz story gets weirder and weirder
  • Black Americans and Republicans distrust government

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1331 Scott Adams: How I Become President, Mind Readers Send People to Jail, Infrastructure and More appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Pin It on Pinterest

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x