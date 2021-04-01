Episode 1331 Scott Adams: How I Become President, Mind Readers Send People to Jail, Infrastructure and More

April 1, 2021 | by Scott Adams

Content:

Are Vaccination Passports racist?

Lester Holt says fairness is overrated

How I’d win the Presidency

Redesigning key American government systems

Matt Gaetz story gets weirder and weirder

Black Americans and Republicans distrust government

