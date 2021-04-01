Episode 1331 Scott Adams: How I Become President, Mind Readers Send People to Jail, Infrastructure and More
April 1, 2021 | by Scott Adams
- Are Vaccination Passports racist?
- Lester Holt says fairness is overrated
- How I’d win the Presidency
- Redesigning key American government systems
- Matt Gaetz story gets weirder and weirder
- Black Americans and Republicans distrust government
