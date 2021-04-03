Dems: ‘We Will Not Legitimize Georgia’s Racist Election Law By Reading It To See What It Says’

April 3, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

U.S.—Democrats are condemning the racist racism of Georgia's racist election law. To show how very angry and opposed to the law they are, Democrats are refusing to read the law to find out what it actually says.

