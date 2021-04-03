Episode 1333 Scott Adams: Bad Day for China, Gaetz Stuff, and More
April 3, 2021 | by Scott Adams
My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Marco Rubio’s smart boycott maneuver
- Corporations and reparations to Black Americans
- Rasmussen polling vs CNN, Quinnipiac, others
- Matt Gaetz story update
- Alex Berenson vs Derek Thompson
- https://ChinaNever.com
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1333 Scott Adams: Bad Day for China, Gaetz Stuff, and More appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments