The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Charles Barkley To Undergo Racial Sensitivity Training To Be Less White

April 5, 2021   |   by The Babylon Bee

U.S.—In a viral moment, Charles Barkley ripped politicians on both sides for creating and exploiting racial division to maintain their money and power. For this, CBS is sending him to racial sensitivity training to be less white. 

The post Charles Barkley To Undergo Racial Sensitivity Training To Be Less White appeared first on The Babylon Bee.

