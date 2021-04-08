The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Return To Normal: Texas Announces They Will Go Back To Shooting People Wearing Masks On The Assumption They’re Stagecoach Robbers

April 8, 2021   |   by The Babylon Bee

AUSTIN, TX—In yet another return to normalcy, Texas has announced that effective immediately they will return to their normal mask policy: Anyone wearing a mask is automatically shot, on the assumption that that person is about to rob a stagecoach.

The post Return To Normal: Texas Announces They Will Go Back To Shooting People Wearing Masks On The Assumption They're Stagecoach Robbers appeared first on The Babylon Bee.

JDP
JDP
1 day ago

In States that lifted mask mandates, continued WEARING THE MASK, YOU CONTINUE TO Support ALL THE MEDICAL COVID LIARS and that’s not normal.

JDP
JDP
1 day ago

WAY TO GO, NORMALIZE THE EASY WAY !!

