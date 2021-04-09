Biden Appoints Construction Worker Donaldio Trumptinez To Finish Border Wall

April 9, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

CHULA VISTA, CA—President Biden has been looking for a general contractor to head up the completion of the border wall as the immigration crisis spins out of control. He went through a stack of applications on his desk, and one of them stood out to him: one Donaldio Trumptinez, a construction foreman with years of wall-building experience.

The post Biden Appoints Construction Worker Donaldio Trumptinez To Finish Border Wall appeared first on The Babylon Bee.