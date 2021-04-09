Breaking: SCOTUS Grants Injunction in Tandon v. Newsom April 9, 2021 | by Josh Blackman On Friday around 3:00 PM ET, the briefing concluded in Tandon v. Newsom. About nine hours later, the Supreme Court granted the injunction. The Court split 5-4. Chief Justice Roberts would have denied the injunction, though he did not explain why. Justice Kagan wrote a two page dissent. I will update this post shortly.

Breaking: SCOTUS Grants Injunction in Tandon v. Newsom April 9, 2021 | by Josh Blackman On Friday around 3:00 PM ET, the briefing concluded in Tandon v. Newsom. About nine hours later, the Supreme Court granted the injunction. The Court split 5-4. Chief Justice Roberts would have denied the injunction, though he did not explain why. Justice Kagan wrote a two page dissent. I will update this post shortly.