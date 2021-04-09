The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Breaking: SCOTUS Grants Injunction in Tandon v. Newsom

April 9, 2021   |   by Josh Blackman

On Friday around 3:00 PM ET, the briefing concluded in Tandon v. Newsom. About nine hours later, the Supreme Court granted the injunction. The Court split 5-4. Chief Justice Roberts would have denied the injunction, though he did not explain why. Justice Kagan wrote a two page dissent. I will update this post shortly.

 

 

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Breaking: SCOTUS Grants Injunction in Tandon v. Newsom

April 9, 2021   |   by Josh Blackman

On Friday around 3:00 PM ET, the briefing concluded in Tandon v. Newsom. About nine hours later, the Supreme Court granted the injunction. The Court split 5-4. Chief Justice Roberts would have denied the injunction, though he did not explain why. Justice Kagan wrote a two page dissent. I will update this post shortly.

 

 

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Breaking: SCOTUS Grants Injunction in Tandon v. Newsom

April 9, 2021   |   by Josh Blackman

On Friday around 3:00 PM ET, the briefing concluded in Tandon v. Newsom. About nine hours later, the Supreme Court granted the injunction. The Court split 5-4. Chief Justice Roberts would have denied the injunction, though he did not explain why. Justice Kagan wrote a two page dissent. I will update this post shortly.

 

 

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Pin It on Pinterest

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x