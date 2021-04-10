Kid Abandons Her Toys To Watch Other Kids Play With The Same Toys On YouTube

April 10, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

FLATWOODS, KY—According to sources, local 7-year-old Bella McClusky recently got a brand new toy from her Grandmother. After only 5 minutes of playing with her new toy, she reportedly got bored and elected instead to watch other people play with the exact same toy on YouTube.

