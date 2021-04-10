Well, if this isn’t the week for visiting dogs April 10, 2021 | by Claire This one’s not so much a guest as a foundling. I picked her up off the highway, where she was dashing to greet each passing car (looking for her owner, I expect, but clearly without a shred of street smarts). Fortunately all the drivers stopped in time and I was able to persuade her to jump into the KIA. She’s got tags with her name, owner’s name, home address, and phone number, and you can see from her mirror-shiny coat she’s well cared-for. But nobody’s answering either the phone or the door at her house. She’s made herself quite at…