Breaking: California Lifts All “Location and Capacity Limits on Places of Worship”

April 12, 2021 | by Josh Blackman

This afternoon, California lifted all location and capacity limits on places of worship. After five rebukes from the Supreme Court, the Newsom Administration has finally thrown in the towel. I will have much more to say about Tandon v. Newsom soon.

Here is the guidance:

In response to recent judicial rulings, effective immediately, location and capacity limits on places of worship are not mandatory but are strongly recommended. The linked guidance is in the process of being updated. All other restrictions in the guidance remain in place. Tier status Widespread (purple) Outdoor or indoor with modifications

Indoor activities are strongly discouraged and should be limited to 25% of capacity Substantial (red) Indoor with modifications

Indoor activities should be limited to 25% of capacity Moderate (orange) Indoor with modifications

Indoor activities should be limited to 50% of capacity Minimal (yellow) Indoor with modifications

Indoor activities should be limited to 50% of capacity

The state still has stringent restrictions on singing and chanting.