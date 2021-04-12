The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Experts Are Super Smart And 100% Reliable, Experts Confirm

April 12, 2021   |   by The Babylon Bee

U.S.—A new study performed by experts has confirmed that experts always know what they're talking about and never, ever just make stuff up to sound smart, experts confirmed today.

