Brickbat: Access Denied

April 13, 2021 | by Ed Krayewski

Royal Canadian Mounted Police blocked off roads to GraceLife Church while crews erected a fence around the site. Alberta Health Services had ordered the church closed because members continued to meet in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions. AHS said the church would remain closed until members agree not to violate COVID-19 guidelines, which allow churches to open at no more than 15 percent capacity and mandate that masks be worn and people from different households remain two meters apart.