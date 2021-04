Democrats: ‘Voting Needs To Be So Easy That Even The Most Uninformed Idiot Can Do It’

April 13, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Democrats have slammed Georgia's voting laws and similar laws across the country, and are demanding that voting be made easier.

The post Democrats: ‘Voting Needs To Be So Easy That Even The Most Uninformed Idiot Can Do It’ appeared first on The Babylon Bee.