Episode 1344 Scott Adams PART1: News Propaganda, Reframing Everything, Biden Versus Putin, and LOTS More

April 14, 2021   |   by Scott Adams

  • Examples of parody and reality merging
  • A pandemic of resisting arrest
  • Reframing top news stories
  • CRT is a form of learned helplessness
  • Putin warns Biden, Biden warns Putin
  • Propaganda attack stories on Matt Gaetz

