Episode 1344 Scott Adams PART2: News Propaganda, Reframing Everything, Biden Versus Putin, and LOTS More
April 14, 2021 | by Scott Adams
Content:
- Examples of parody and reality merging
- A pandemic of resisting arrest
- Reframing top news stories
- CRT is a form of learned helplessness
- Putin warns Biden, Biden warns Putin
- Propaganda attack stories on Matt Gaetz
