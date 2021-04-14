Episode 1344 Scott Adams PART2: News Propaganda, Reframing Everything, Biden Versus Putin, and LOTS More

April 14, 2021 | by Scott Adams

Content:

Examples of parody and reality merging

A pandemic of resisting arrest

Reframing top news stories

CRT is a form of learned helplessness

Putin warns Biden, Biden warns Putin

Propaganda attack stories on Matt Gaetz

