Every Male Viewer Of The Bachelor Comes Out As Gay

April 15, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

U.S.—In a revelation that shocked dozens, every single, male, unmarried viewer of the bachelor came out as gay yesterday. The event marks the first mass coming out event since people who like The Last Jedi simultaneously came out of the closet last summer.

