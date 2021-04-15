More Conservatives Deciding Not To Get Vaccinated After Learning Liberals Will Stay Away From Them

April 15, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

U.S.—A new study has found that many conservatives are deciding not to get the COVID-19 vaccine after they learned that liberals will continue staying away from them for their safety.

