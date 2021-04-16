Brickbat: Run It Off

April 16, 2021 | by Ed Krayewski

A man in the Philippines died after police forced him to do 300 squats for breaching a COVID-19 curfew. Darren Manaog Peñaredondo left his home to buy water. But he was caught by police and forced to perform exercises in punishment. Human Rights Watch says people violating COVID-19 restrictions in the Philippines are being abused, saying that officials locked five young people in a dog cage and have forced people to sit in the midday sun for breaking the rules.