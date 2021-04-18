Episode 1348 Scott Adams: How to Defund Police With Technology, Masks After Vaccinations, Why Liberal Men Are Unhappy, More

April 18, 2021 | by Scott Adams

Content:

School choice and money for education

Will facts and law determine Chauvin verdict?

Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Happiness speculation: conservative, liberal

Whiteboard: Success Reframed

Self driving cars to eliminate traffic stops

