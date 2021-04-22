Atheists Joyfully Celebrate ‘Meaningless Rock Hurtling Through Space’ Day

WORLD—Atheists across the globe have come together to celebrate this truly magnificent day that they lovingly refer to as Meaningless Rock Hurtling Through Space Day. This is a day where they hope to reflect on and raise awareness about the challenges facing this absolutely pointless heap of dirt that we live on.

